Rajasekhar resigns to MAA post and apologises to Chiranjeevi

After creating ruckus on the stage at MAA Diary launch event, Dr. Rajasekhar resigned to his position as Executive Vice President of MAA and said that he is against Naresh as President of MAA and no one else. He said that he had to vent out his frustration on the things happening at MAA and lost self-control.

He also said that he did not want to fight with the guests and he doesn't have any problems with Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu or anyone on the stage, except for Naresh and MAA executive board members, who are supporting him.

He explained his stand on social media and even apologised to Chiranjeevi and guests for his behavior. He wrote,

"Whatever happened today is only between Naresh, Maa and me.

Things aren't right here and I cannot stand aside quietly and watch. There is no misunderstanding or fight between Chiranjeevi Garu, Mohan Babu Garu and Me.

I apologise for any inconvenience caused to our guests!

But it is high time and I had to speak about it! I have resigned from my post as Executive Vice President. I promise to do whatever I can for the industry on my own. Plz dnt blow up this issue as a personal fight between Mohan Babu garu, Chiranjeevi garu and me.

I have high respect for both of them and their concern and work towards MAA. Do not project this in any other way."