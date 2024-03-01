Rajendra Prasad joins stellar cast in Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

In a significant development for one of Tollywood's most anticipated films, "Kalki 2898 AD," directed by Nag Ashwin, has welcomed veteran actor Rajendra Prasad to its ensemble cast. The movie, featuring the pan-Indian star Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, has generated immense excitement, and Rajendra Prasad's inclusion adds further intrigue.

The acclaimed actor, known for his versatile performances, will be collaborating with Prabhas for the first time, a revelation made during the teaser launch event for "Kaliyuga Patnamlo." While details about his character remain shrouded in mystery, fans are eagerly anticipating more information about this exciting addition.

Apart from Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Rajendra Prasad, the film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Pasupathy, and other talented actors in significant roles. Backed by Vyjayanthi Movies with a substantial budget and featuring Santhosh Narayanan as the music director, "Kalki 2898 AD" is set to captivate audiences worldwide when it hits theaters on May 9, 2024.