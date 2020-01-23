Rajinikanth's Darbar latest box office collection report

Superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar is the first movie to hit the screens during Sankranthi this year. The film had a simultaneous release in both Telugu and Tamil languages on January 9th. Amidst huge hype and buzz, the film hit the screens. Rajinikanth played the role of a police commissioner in the film and it opened to a lot of positive reviews from the audiences, fans, and critics.

Although the film is declared a hit at the box-office in Kollywood, the movie's run is not so satisfactory in Telugu for the distributors. Apparently, the movie collected a total gross of 19.10 crores in both the Telugu states for the span of two weeks. The movie registered decent numbers at the box-office despite competition from the Telugu biggies Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar is produced by Lyca Productions.