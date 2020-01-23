Top
Rajinikanth's Darbar latest box office collection report

Rajinikanth
Highlights

Superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar is the first movie to hit the screens during Sankranthi this year.

Superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar is the first movie to hit the screens during Sankranthi this year. The film had a simultaneous release in both Telugu and Tamil languages on January 9th. Amidst huge hype and buzz, the film hit the screens. Rajinikanth played the role of a police commissioner in the film and it opened to a lot of positive reviews from the audiences, fans, and critics.

Although the film is declared a hit at the box-office in Kollywood, the movie's run is not so satisfactory in Telugu for the distributors. Apparently, the movie collected a total gross of 19.10 crores in both the Telugu states for the span of two weeks. The movie registered decent numbers at the box-office despite competition from the Telugu biggies Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar is produced by Lyca Productions.

