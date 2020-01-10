Rajinikanth's 'Petta' Clocks One Year

The latest movie of Rajinikanth 'Darbar' is showing its prowess at ticket windows. Directed by the ace director Murugadoss, this movie has reached the audience's expectations and bagged good reviews from many critics and entertainment websites.

B A Raju has tweeted the first-day collection of Darbar… Have a look!

Well, Rajinikanth's last movie, 'Petta' has clocked one year today and made us remember his bossy style from the movie once again. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, this movie was a complete entertainer having Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha, Sasi Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Simha, Megha Akash andMalavikaMohan in other important roles.



Petta is totally a revenge drama and goes with the same flashback and present story combinational movie. In the first half, it is shown Rajini as a boy's hostel warden where he solves the issues between the students and then in the second half, the flashback of Rajini is revealed where he loses his wife and child during a bomb blast.

Petta is produced by Kalanthi Maran under Sun Pictures banner and has music by Anirudh Ravichander. It was released exactly one year back on the same date 10th January 2019 as a Pongal special movie.

The production house of this movie has the shared their happiness through Twitter and here is the post…

Even Simran, one of the important characters of Petta, has shared this news through her Twitter handle… Have a look at the post!

It was a great privilege to work with @Rajinikanth sir @sunpictures and @karthiksubbaraj 😊 Thanks to all the fans for showering your love on #Petta 🤗🤗#1YearOfPetta pic.twitter.com/dkMLlSi9Q9 — Simran (@SimranbaggaOffc) January 10, 2020

Twitter is trending with the hashtags #1YearOfPetta and #1YearOfRajinifiedBB.

