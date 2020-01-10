Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Rajinikanth's 'Petta' Clocks One Year

Rajinikanth
Highlights

The latest movie of Rajinikanth ‘Darbar’ is showing its prowess at ticket windows. Directed by the ace director Murugadoss

The latest movie of Rajinikanth 'Darbar' is showing its prowess at ticket windows. Directed by the ace director Murugadoss, this movie has reached the audience's expectations and bagged good reviews from many critics and entertainment websites.

B A Raju has tweeted the first-day collection of Darbar… Have a look!

Well, Rajinikanth's last movie, 'Petta' has clocked one year today and made us remember his bossy style from the movie once again. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, this movie was a complete entertainer having Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha, Sasi Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Simha, Megha Akash andMalavikaMohan in other important roles.

Petta is totally a revenge drama and goes with the same flashback and present story combinational movie. In the first half, it is shown Rajini as a boy's hostel warden where he solves the issues between the students and then in the second half, the flashback of Rajini is revealed where he loses his wife and child during a bomb blast.

Petta is produced by Kalanthi Maran under Sun Pictures banner and has music by Anirudh Ravichander. It was released exactly one year back on the same date 10th January 2019 as a Pongal special movie.

The production house of this movie has the shared their happiness through Twitter and here is the post…

Even Simran, one of the important characters of Petta, has shared this news through her Twitter handle… Have a look at the post!

Twitter is trending with the hashtags #1YearOfPetta and #1YearOfRajinifiedBB.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Nara Lokesh was taken into custody at Khaja toll plaza in Guntur10 Jan 2020 12:31 PM GMT

Nara Lokesh was taken into custody at Khaja toll plaza in Guntur

JNU Violence: Delhi Police Identifies Nine Suspects Including Aishe Ghosh
JNU Violence: Delhi Police Identifies Nine Suspects Including...
'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Babu, YSRCP leader PVP took a Jibe at...
Supreme Court Verdict On Curbs In Jammu And Kashmir Explained
Supreme Court Verdict On Curbs In Jammu And Kashmir Explained
SC Verdict On Kashmir: Union Minister Javadekar Responds
SC Verdict On Kashmir: Union Minister Javadekar Responds


Top