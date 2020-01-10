Top
Rajnikanth's Darbar Box Office Collection Report

Rajnikanth
Superstar Rajnikanth cannot just fail to open big at the box office.

The actor's new film Darbar opened for the third-highest Non-Holiday gross in Tamil Nadu and took more than 7 crores gross opening in Telugu states too.

The actor's new film Darbar opened for the third-highest Non-Holiday gross in Tamil Nadu and took more than 7 crores gross opening in Telugu states too.

It is purely power of Rajnikanth that opened the film so high and Murugadoss name added to the advantage as well. The numbers from Overseas markets are yet to be compiled and the Lyca Productions is expected to release the numbers at the end of the first week, officially.

Unofficially, the movie opened for Rs. 85-90 crores gross across the World, say the reports. Just Superstar Things say his fans.

