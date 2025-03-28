Rakul blends glamour with playfulness

Actress Rakul Preet Singh is proving that film promotions don’t always have to follow the traditional route. Ditching conventional studio setups, she has turned her bed into a personal runway, adding a fun and playful twist to fashion.

In her latest photoshoot, Rakul stuns in a pink ruched bodycon dress, pairing it with silver heels and effortlessly flowing hair. Instead of striking rehearsed poses, she brings an element of spontaneity—jumping, posing, and flaunting her curves with ease. The actress exudes confidence as she blends glamour with playfulness, making lounging look like high fashion.

Her infectious energy and radiant smile steal the show, proving that style isn’t just about the outfit but also the attitude. The photos reflect her fun-loving persona, captivating fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

On the professional front, Rakul’s recent film Mere Husband Ki Biwi didn’t fare well at the box office, but that hasn’t stopped her from making waves in the fashion world. With her impeccable style and effortless charm, she continues to command attention, proving once again that she can turn any space—even a bedroom—into a dazzling fashion spectacle!