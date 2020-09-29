Rakul Preet gives assurance to Krish!

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the top heroines in the movie industry. She is a thorough professional and dedicated actress. Unfortunately, the drugs case surrounded her neck and she is currently in Mumbai. The actress left the shoot of her ongoing film with Krish & Varun Tej to attend the questioning from Narcotics Control Bureau officials.

But, the media reports reveal to the audiences that director Krish is concerned about the delay that the film is going to face with the absence of Rakul Preet Singh for the shoot. But, the sources close to the actress denied the rumours about the delay.

The sources tell that Rakul had given an assurance to Krish to complete the film on time. She left for Mumbai only after her portions were wrapped up. She will join back the team soon and will finish the film on time, before jumping on to her next project.