Rakul Preet Singh Announces Her Next Movie ‘Chhatriwali’ And Also Shares The First Look Poster

These days actors and directors are stepping away from their comfort zones by trying new subjects. Off late, even glam doll Rakul Preet Singh who is busy with both Bollywood and Tollywood movies has announced her next project. Being titled as 'Chhatriwali', Rakul is all set to essay the role of a condom tester in this movie. Thus, the social family entertainer will showcase Rakul in a never-before-seen avatar. Off late, Rakul shared the first look poster from this movie on her Instagram page and treated all her fans…



Through this post, Rakul Preet shared the first look poster of her upcoming movie 'Chhatriwali'. She is seen holding a pack of condoms just like a clapboard. She also looked chic wearing a white shirt and teamed it with a sweater. Coming to the second pic, Rakul is seen in all smiles and looked classy wearing a yellow salwar. Along with sharing these pics, she also wrote, "Bin mausam barsaat kabhi bhi ho sakti hai…

Apni chhatri taiyaar rakhiye!

Presenting the first look of #Chhatriwali".

The first look itself created noise on social media as Rakul was seen holding a condom pack. Speaking about the movie, Rakul said, "It's quite an interesting and hatke subject and I am very thrilled about starting the journey of my character. It's important to highlight some issues in a light-hearted way and that has got me pretty excited."

This movie has recently gone on to floors in Lucknow and will showcase an unemployed chemistry graduate who is looking desperately for a job will take the job of a condom tester. But as she is from a Karnal small town, she needs to hide it from all her villagers. Thus, this path-breaking movie will showcase the next-level performance of Rakul Preet Singh.

Even director Tejas also spoke to the media and said, "Our film is a social family entertainer, which aims at de-stigmatizing the use of condoms and we are truly excited that the film has gone on floors. Rakul brings freshness to every role that she portrays and with a sensitive, thought-provoking subject like this, the audience will certainly enjoy a roller-coaster ride of comedy."

Chhatriwali movie is being directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his home banner RSVP Cinemas.