Ram Charan Launches The Trailer Of Teja And Abhiram’s ‘Ahimsa’ Movie

Here comes another budding actor from a renowned family of Tollywood 'Daggubati'… Being the debut film for Abhiram and that too with best love stories filmmaker Teja, it is expected to hit the right chord as they pinned all their hopes on this action cum love entertainer. The makers launched the trailer on social media and showcased a glimpse of the main plot of this movie.

Mega Power Star Ram Charan launched the Ahimsa movie trailer through his Twitter page and also sent his best wishes to the whole team… Take a look!

Director @Tejagaru Garu always comes up with something sensational! My best wishes to dear #Abhiram for his debut and to the entire team🤗 Here's #Ahimsa Trailer - https://t.co/bGRqxgBqfF Looking forward to the release👍🏻@rppatnaik #Geethika #Sadaa @AnandiArtsOffl — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) January 12, 2023

Going with the trailer, the story is set in a rural backdrop. Abhiram who believes in non-violence falls in love with Geetika and leads a pretty happy life. But a twist is shown when a few rich landlords corner Abhiram for his land. They will target all his close ones and compel him to give away his land. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Abhiram fights back with the help of his lawyer Sadha.

With Ahimsa, the deadly combination of music director RP Patnaik and filmmaker Teja is back. One more interesting point of this news is Sadha is also making her come back with this movie and is essaying a prominent role of a lawyer in this action thriller.

The movie has an ensemble cast of Abhiram, Geethika, Sadha, Rajat Bedi, Sadha, Ravi Kale, Kamal Kamaraju, Manoj Tiger, Kalpalatha and Devi Prasad. This Teja's directorial is produced by P Kiran under the Anandi Art Creations in association with the Suresh Productions banner. Even the earlier released teaser showcased how Abhiram is being pulled by a few people in the deep forest. His eyes are tied up with a jute bag and he is also seen bleeding!

