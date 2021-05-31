Ram Charan plans a small film before Shankar's biggie?

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is currently occupied with the works of RRR. Apart from this, he signed a film with director Shankar. The pre-production works of the film started sometime back but we hear that the project might witness delays. With Shankar busy in settling the issue of Indian 2, Ram Charan is planning to do another film, in between.



If the reports are true, Ram Charan is planning a medium budget film with a young director before he begins the new film with Shankar. Already, the actor is in talks with multiple filmmakers but he has confirmed nothing yet. Ram Charan hopes that he might have to be on waiting mode if Shankar picks Indian 2 over his film.



Dil Raju is on board to produce the film. A couple of big names from Bollywood are in talks to play the leading lady of the film. More details on the film will be out soon.

