Ram Charan Unveils The Trailer Of Jagapathi Babu And Sarath Kumar's Parampara 2

The Disney+ Hotstar original Parampara drama series was an instant hit as it showcased the rivalry between the two brothers of a well-settled family. Having an ensemble cast of Jagapathi Babu, Sarath Kumar, Amani, Naveen Chandra, Ishaan and Aakanksha Singh, the first part was all interesting and engaged the audience with the intriguing plot. Now, the second part of this web series is all set to release in this month, the makers unveiled the trailer and upped the expectations on the movie.



Tollywood's Mega Power Star Ram Charan Tej unveiled the trailer of Parampara 2 through his Twitter page and also sent his best wishes to the whole team of this web series… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "Happy to release the trailer of #Parampara Season 2: https://youtu.be/UTXlUXqCVPk #ParamparaAgain from July 21 ! @DisneyPlusHSTel @arkamediaworks @IamJagguBhai @realsarathkumar @naveenc212 @aakanksha_s30 @Yoursishan @NainaGtweets @shobu_".

In the first part it is shown that Jagapathi Babu's son Naveen Chandra is arrested in the last episode. So, the second part begins right from there and Naveen who waits for the right opportunity to take revenge on Naidu aka Sarathkumar releases from the jail and is all set to unveil the secrets and make his father realize how his brother dominated him all his life!

Sharing the trailer Jagapathi Babu also wrote, "The ultimate rivalry is back! Here's the trailer of #ParamparaOnHotstar https://youtu.be/UTXlUXqCVPk Watch #ParamparaAgain from July 21, on @DisneyPlusHSTel."

Sarath Kumar thanked Ram Charan for unveiling the trailer of Parampara 2 while Naveen Chandra also shared the trailer on his Twitter page and wrote, "Here you go ... Trailer launched by @AlwaysRamCharan garu . Thank you sir #gratitude. #paramparaseason2 Bigger & Better!!! Hope you guys like it…".

Parampara season 2 is written by Hari Yelleti and is directed by Krishna Vijay L and Viswanath Arigela. The web series is bankrolled by Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda under the Arka Media Works banner.

The second season of Parampara will air on Disney+ Hotstar from 21st July, 2022!