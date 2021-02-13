Ram Charan’s 15th flick: Dil Raju’s 50th

It is all known that Tollywood ace actors Ram Charan Tej and Junior NTR are busy with the shooting of 'RRR' movie under the direction of Rajamouli. The cast and crew of this film were very confident about the project.

Not only in Tollywood, Jakkanna's movies also give a chance to heroes to prove their mettle in Pan India level. Prabhas who is basking the success of Rajamouli's sensation 'Baahubali' movie is the best example. So it is the best phase for both Ram Charan and NTR to make their careers grow a notch higher. Thus, both these young film stars are taking steps to stand in a Pan India level with their best choices for their next flicks after 'RRR'.

Following the same formula, Mega hero Ram Charan Tej has signed a movie with Sounth Indian sensational director Shankar who is known for his conceptual movies. There is no need to mention about his high-end taking as his movies stand as a better example than words. Ram Charan and Shankar, both of them confirmed this blockbuster news of committing for the movie a couple of days ago and left all the movie buffs excited.

Along with the flick's announcement poster, Ram Charan also shared his excitement in twitter phrasing, "Excited to be a part of Shankar Sir's cinematic brilliance produced by Raju garu and Shirish garu."

This movie becomes the 15th movie of mega power star while Dil Raju who is going to fund this Pan India project is also super excited as it is his 50th production venture.

Expressing their happiness, Dil Raju shared his happiness in social media, "It has been almost two decades since we started out producing movies. In this journey, our banner has made films with star heroes, budding and new actors and directors. We have won a permanent place in the hearts of the Telugu audience with our memorable movies. We are now glad to announce that our 50th movie will feature Mega Power Star Ram Charan under the direction of Shankar Shanmugh."

Ram Charan is presently concentrating on his ongoing movie 'RRR' and his father Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya'. After the wrap of these projects, he will be joining in the works of Shankar's movie.