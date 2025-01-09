Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' Set for Big Box Office Debut

The highly anticipated Telugu film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, is generating significant buzz in the wake of the massive success of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. This marks Ram Charan's first solo release in five years, following his collaboration with NTR Jr. in the blockbuster RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. As the film gears up for its release, all eyes are on its box office performance.

Game Changer, a political thriller directed by the renowned filmmaker Shankar, is drawing attention not only for its star-studded cast but also for its socially charged narrative. Known for his previous works like Sivaji, Hindustani, and Enthiran, Shankar's films often carry a strong social message, and expectations are high for his latest project.

The film's advance booking initially faced a slow start, with ticket sales amounting to Rs 2.5 crore on the first day. However, by the second day, the sales surged dramatically, reaching Rs 18 crore, and projections now estimate an opening day collection of around Rs 22 crore. The ticket prices for Game Changer have been adjusted for the opening day, with a Rs 100 increase in single-screen theatres and a Rs 150 hike in multiplexes across Telangana.

International markets are also showing strong interest, with North America emerging as a key territory for Telugu films. Despite some delays in the delivery of screening drives to major exhibitors, Game Changer is expected to surpass the US $1 million mark during its premiere shows.

Following the release of Game Changer, Ram Charan is set to dive into his next project, tentatively titled RC 16. Directed by Buchi Babu, this film will see Ram Charan star alongside Janhvi Kapoor. There were recent attempts to delay the release of Game Changer in Tamil Nadu, initiated by Lyca Productions, which requested that Shankar complete Indian 3 before moving forward with Game Changer. However, it appears that the film will still release smoothly in the state, despite the brief controversy.

Game Changer also features prominent actors Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah in pivotal roles.