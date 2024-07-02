Ram Charan’s production starring Nikhil ‘The India House’kickstarts shooting

Global star Ram Charan is set to make his mark in film production with the launch of "V Mega Pictures," aiming to create path-breaking films that offer exhilarating experiences in theaters. Partnering with Vikram Reddy of UV Creations and Abhishek Agarwal Arts, renowned for revolutionary films like "The Kashmir Files" and "Karthikeya 2," Ram Charan’s venture is poised for success.

"The India House," starring young talent Nikhil Siddharth, is the inaugural project under this new banner. Nikhil, who previously worked with Abhishek Agarwal on "Karthikeya 2," now collaborates with Ram Charan, known for his global acclaim. The film, written and directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna, features Saiee Manjrekar as the lead actress and veteran actor Anupam Kher in a pivotal role.

Set in 1905, "The India House" is a period drama that delves into themes of love and revolution. The grand pooja ceremony for the film was held at the historic Virupaksha Temple in Hampi (Kishkinda), with the core team in attendance. The regular shoot for this ambitious Pan-India project commencedon Tuesday.

The makers expressed their excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to announce the commencement of our prestigious film 'The India House.' This remarkable cinematic journey blends the ocean of love with the fierce spirit of revolution."

The movie boasts seasoned technicians, with Cameron Bryson handling cinematography and Vishal Abani as the production designer. As the project progresses, fans and cinephiles alike eagerly await the fusion of compelling storytelling and revolutionary themes in "The India House."