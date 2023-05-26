Ram Charan’s ‘V Mega Pictures’ Production House Is Officially Launched

It is all known that Tollywood’s ace actor Ram Charan Tej launched his own production house ‘V Mega Pictures’ in association with his friend Vikram. Off late, the production house is officially launched and the same is shared on social media too. They promised to come up with exciting updates as they are all set to announce the best movies.



Happy to announce @VMegaPictures_ , the new age production house. We are all set to bring forth the best of talent and films. Exciting updates soon. @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/5D7118DwpW — V Mega Pictures (@VMegaPictures_) May 26, 2023

Along with sharing the logo of the production house, they also wrote, “Happy to announce @VMegaPictures_, the new age production house. We are all set to bring forth the best of talent and films. Exciting updates soon. @AlwaysRamCharan”.

On the very first day itself, the page owned more than 2000 followers…

Speaking about Ram Charan’s work front, he will next be seen Buchi Babu Sana’s directorial. This 16th movie of Charan will be produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Sukumar in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers under the Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings banner. Other details of this project will be announced soon.

Speaking about RC 15 which is titled Game Changer, along with Kiara Ali Advani and Ram Charan, even Anjali, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, Srikanth and Sunil are roped in to play prominent characters in this movie. Being the 50th movie for the SVC banner, it is also being planned that the movie will be shot in 3D format. RC 15 will be bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.