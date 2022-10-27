Ram Gopal Varma Announces His New Project 'Vyuham'

Tollywood's most controversial director Ram Gopal Varma always surprises his fans and the movie buffs with his movies. He mostly picks the real-life stories and also completes the project in very less time. Off late, he suddenly announced his new project through Twitter and created a noise on social media. His latest project is a 2-series tale and the first one is named 'Vyuham'. The second part is titled 'Shapadham'.

Ram Gopal Varma dropped a series of tweets and announced his new project to all his followers…

నేను అతి త్వరలో "వ్యూహం" అనే రాజకీయ సినిమా తియ్యబోతున్నాను ..ఇది బయోపిక్ కాదు …బయో పిక్ కన్నా లోతైన రియల్ పిక్. బయో పిక్ లో అయినా అబద్దాలు ఉండొచ్చు కానీ ,రియల్ పిక్ లో నూటికి నూరు పాళ్ళు నిజాలే ఉంటాయి. — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 27, 2022

He further continues, "అహంకారానికి , ఆశయానికి మధ్య జరిగిన పోరాటం నుండి ఉద్భవించిన "వ్యూహం" కధ , రాజకీయ కుట్రల విషం తో నిండి వుంటుంది. రాచకురుపు పైన వేసిన కారం తో బొబ్బలెక్కిన ఆగ్రహానికి ప్రతికాష్టే "వ్యూహం" చిత్రం."

Finally he concluded by jotting down, "ఈ చిత్రం 2 పార్ట్స్ గా రాబోతుంది .. మొదటి పార్ట్ "వ్యూహం" ,2nd పార్ట్ "శపథం" .. రెండింటిలోనూ రాజకీయఆరాచకీయాలు పుష్కలంగా వుంటాయి. రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలు మొదటి చిత్రం "వ్యూహం " షాక్ నుంచి తెరుకునే లోపే వాళ్ళకి ఇంకో ఎలెక్ట్రిక్ షాక్ , పార్ట్ 2 "శపథం " లో తగులుతుంది."

Well, the movie will be produced by Dasari Kiran and stated that the movie will deal with a complete political plot.