Ram Gopal Varma asks liquor home delivery, KTR's reply blows your mind

Maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is constantly making fun of Corona Virus and the crisis that is currently happening in the country. The director is posting something or the other on social media from time to time.

Yesterday, he came up with a request to deliver the liquor on home delivery basis. He tagged KTR and YS Jagan, asking them to do the same.

Ramu Garu, You are talking about hair cuts I presume ? 🤔 https://t.co/6cyQqX3c7g — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 10, 2020

"Humble request to #KCR @KTRTRS and @ysjagan from me, those who are bored, pulling their hair, crying like babies, joining mental hospitals and wives getting beaten by husbands in frustration ..Have a large heart like Mamata Banerjee and give us CHEERS!" posted Ram Gopal Varma, to which KTR came up with a reply.

The conversation is currently going viral on social media and we have to see how RGV reacts now.