Ram Navami Special Poster From Prabhas And Kriti Sanon’s ‘Adipurush’ Is Out

Tollywood's ace actor Prabhas is all set to essay the role of Lord Rama in his next movie Adipurush. Being the epic mythological drama, Kriti Sanon will be seen as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan will be portrayed as Lankesh. Already the trailer is launched last year itself, but due to the delay in the post-production works, the movie is pushed to this June. On the occasion of Sri Rama Navami today, the makers dropped a special poster and extended the festival wishes to all the netizens…



Along with the makers, even Prabhas and Kriti Sanon also shared the festival special poster on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, Prabhas also wrote, "Mantron se badhke tera naam Jai Shri Ram मंत्रों से बढ़के तेरा नाम जय श्री राम మంత్రం కన్నా గొప్పది నీ నామం జై శ్రీరామ్ #JaiShriRam #RamNavmi".

Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Sunny Singh and Devdatta are seen in this poster…

Adipurush is made based on the Indian Hindu mythological story Ramayana… It is made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil. This Om Raut's directorial is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under T-series and Retrophiles banners. Prabhas being the lead actor is essaying the role of Raghava and B-Town's handsome actor Saif Ali Khan as the 'Ravana'. Coming to B-Town's young actress Kriti Sanon, she will be seen as Janaki while Sunny Singh will be seen as Lakshman. Devdatta Nage will be seen as Hanuman while Trupti and Vatsal are also part of this project and are essaying prominent roles!

Casting Details:

• Prabhas as Raghava

• Kriti Sanon as Janaki

• Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh

• Sunny Singh as Lakshmana

• Devdatta Nage as Hanuman

• Vatsal Sheth

• Sonal Chauhan

• Trupti Toradmal

Adipurush movie was earlier planned to be released on 12th January, 2023 on the occasion of the Pongal festival but now it will hit the big screens on 16th June, 2023!