Ram not happy with Maruthi's script?

Ram Pothineni is looking at signing a family entertainer, right after he finishes RED. With iSmart Shankar, Ram earned a mass hero image that satisfied him big time. Ram is trying to continue the craze he earned by doing another mass-action film in the form of RED.

On the other side, Ram wants to show a variation in the scripts he chooses after RED. Maruthi came in touch with Ram for a possible collaboration and the director even pitched a couple of subjects. But, the latest rumor in the movie industry reveals that Ram is not happy with what Maruthi delivered.

The talented actor is not convinced by the routine execution of certain elements in the script. Ram wants to come up with something fresh and different. The actor wants to avoid routine elements and hence plans to move on to another director.