‘Ram NRI’ review: A heartfelt family drama with strong message

Ali Reza's latest film, Ram NRI, released today, brings a refreshing take on family dynamics and cultural connections. Directed by N Lakshmi Nanda and produced by Muvva Satyanarayana Singaluri Mohan Krishna under Muvva Creations and SMK Films, this film has sparked a decent buzz among audiences.

The storyline follows Ram (Ali Reza), an NRI who feels isolated despite his family's efforts to promote Indian culture through the Viswa Bharathi Association in the USA. Feeling neglected by his busy parents, Ram travels to India to visit his grandparents (played by Vijay Chandar and Geethanjali). There, he falls for Sravani (Sitanarayanan), a local bank employee. As Ram delves deeper into his family’s past, he uncovers surprising truths about his father and grandfather. This discovery sets the stage for a compelling narrative that intertwines romance, family, and self-discovery.

Performances:

Ali Reza delivers a commendable performance as the lonely NRI, capturing the emotional depth of his character with sincerity and skill. Sitanarayanan adds charm and grace as his love interest, creating a believable and engaging chemistry with Reza. Veteran actors Vijay Chandar and Geethanjali shine as the grandparents, bringing warmth and authenticity to their roles. Supporting actors Surya, Jayavani, and Muvva Satyanarayana also contribute effectively, though their roles are more understated.

Technicalities:

Director N Lakshmi Nanda presents a heartfelt narrative with a clear vision, although the screenplay could benefit from a tighter execution. The film's production values, overseen by Muvva Creations & SMK Films, are solid, with a neat presentation. Music by Sravan complements the film, although it doesn’t stand out significantly. Cinematography and editing are competent but leave room for improvement.

Analysis:

Ram NRI excels in delivering emotional scenes and portraying family bonds, especially in its exploration of the impact of modern busy lives on relationships. The film’s strength lies in its touching portrayal of love and familial connections. While the story’s pace and depth could be enhanced, it remains an engaging watch for those who appreciate family dramas. Overall, Ram NRI offers a heartfelt experience with strong performances and a meaningful message about family and relationships.

Rating: 3/5