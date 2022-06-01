Ram Potheneni Announces His Next With Mass Director Boyapati…

Tollywood's most energetic actor Ram Potheneni is all set to entertain his fans with 'The Warrior' movie which is being made by Linguswamy. He is essaying the role of a cop in this movie and is all set to take a toll on the rowdies! On the other hand, he announced his next with complete mass director Boyapati Sreenu. The pooja ceremony was held today in Hyderabad. Even the makers shared a few pics from the event and created noise on social media…



Ram also shared the pooja ceremony pics and announced his next movie to all his fans… Take a look!

He re-tweeted the makers post and wrote, "New Beginnings with all your love & blessings… #BoyapatiRAPO Mode ON!

Love..

#RAPO".

In these pics, Ram and Boyapati are seen seeking the blessings of the God. They looked classy and are in all smiles holding the 'Muhurtam' shot! The makers also wrote, "𝙉 𝙀 𝙒 𝘾 𝙃 𝘼 𝙋 𝙏 𝙀 𝙍 𝙐 𝙉 𝙁 𝙊 𝙇 𝘿 𝙎 The Journey of Another BlockBuster Begins The Massiest combo #BoyapatiRAPO Pooja Commenced today Ustaad @ramsayz #BoyapatiSreenu @srinivasaaoffl @SS_Screens #RAPO20 #BS10".

The movie is tentatively titled as 'Boyapati RAPO' and is being produced by Srinivasaa Chhitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner.

Producer Srinivasaa Chitturi said, "We are delighted to present the film, helmed by Boyapati Sreenu. It's a pleasure to work with our hero Ram Pothineni again so soon after 'The Warriorr.' It is prestigious film coming from our banner. We are producing this film with high technical standards and a bigger budget. We intend to release the film worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam."

The movie will be made in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil languages. Well, Srinivasaa is also producing Ram's 'The Warrior' movie too.