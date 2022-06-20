Ram Potheneni's 'Whistle' Song From 'The Warriorr' Will Be Unveiled On This Date…

We have already heard and witnessed the lyrical video of the peppy "Bullet…" song from Tollywood young hero Ram Potheneni's 'The Warriorr' movie. This song turned into an instant hit on YouTube and social media and garnered millions of views. Off late, the makers made another exciting announcement… Another peppy song "Whistle…" from the same movie will be unveiled on 22nd June, 2022…



Ram also shared the new poster of the song on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "You heard the #BULLETSong… Now,It's time for the #WHISTLESong!! Love... #RAPO #TheWarriorr #TheWarriorrOnJuly14".

In this poster, Ram is seen in an amazing and colourful appeal wearing a floral printed shirt. He is seen doing some floor dance step and is all set to set the dance floor on fire! The full lyrical video will be out on 22nd June, 7:12 PM".

Speaking about the movie, 'The Warriorr' is being helmed by N. Lingusamy and it is being produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Along with Ram and Krithi, even Ashi Pinishetty, Akshara Gowda, Bharatiraja, Chirag, Redin and Nadhiya are roped in to play the prominent characters. Rocking music director Devi Sri Prasad is all set to tune the songs while Naveen Nooli will handle the editing part.

In the earlier released teaser, Ram is introduced as Police officer Satya and one of the criminal's voiceover introduced him and made us witness his characterisation! Then Aadhi Pinishetty looked completely in a village man style and is showcased as the antagonist. Even Nadhiya is also essaying a prominent role in this movie. Finally, the teaser ends on a high note as Satya warns all the criminals to change or run away from the city! Krithi Shetty is shown as a radio jockey!

The Warriorr movie will hit the theatres on 14th July, 2022!