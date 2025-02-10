Ram Pothineni gets a grand welcome in Rajahmundry for ‘RAPO22’shoot

Ustaad Ram Pothineni, who is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film #RAPO22, received a spectacular welcome upon his arrival in Rajahmundry for the next schedule.

The usually crowded quarry market area turned into a festival ground as hundreds of fans gathered to greet the energetic star. The highlight of the celebration was an enormous banana garland (Gela Mala), a special tribute arranged by his admirers. This grand garland, symbolic of the Godavari region’s rich traditions, was lifted with a crane and presented to the actor, making it a one-of-a-kind gesture.

This extraordinary reception, unlike anything seen before for any hero, showcased the immense love fans have for Ram Pothineni. The occasion was even more special as this marked his first visit to Rajahmundry in 15 years since his 2009 trip for Rama Rama Krishna Krishna.

Directed by Mahesh Babu P and produced under the Mythri Movie Makers banner by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, #RAPO22 features Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead. With a month-long schedule planned in Rajahmundry, excitement is at an all-time high as fans eagerly await more updates on this much-anticipated project.















