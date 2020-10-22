Ramaraju for Bheem: NTR's teaser from RRR is Extraordinary!

Tollywood: SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus 'RRR' finally went back to sets after a long break because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The team is currently busy working on the shooting.

Today, the makers have finally revealed NTR's look teaser video which is now grabbing the eyeballs. The video showcased NTR in a powerful and energetic avatar. He looks so stunning and the transformation he put for the film is inspiring. The teaser has come out well and it is hiking the expectations on the movie. The film unit is currently shooting and is happy to launch the teaser on the occasion of Komaram Bheem's 119th Birth Anniversary.









Taking to his Twitter profile, Ram Charan posted, "Finally, here's the mighty Bheem! A befitting return gift to you my dear brother @tarak9999!"

Titled as 'Roudram Ranam Rudhiram', the film featured Alia Bhatt, Oliva Morris, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody, and Samuthirakani, etc in the pivotal roles.







