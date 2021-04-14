Rana And Sai Pallavi Starrer Virata Parvam Movie Release Date Gets Postponed

It is already known that the second wave of deadly Covid-19 virus is spreading rapidly in the country. Already with the surge in the positive cases, Maharashtra Government has decided to go with a strict curfew and also shut the theatres and malls to be closed for 15 days. Even many film stars are also getting in contact with this deadly virus. Thus, the release dates of a few films are also getting postponed. Now, Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam movie release date are also pushed ahead.

Along with Rana, even the makers of this film also took to their Twitter page and announced this news to all their fans.

Well, the note that is attached to the tweet reads, "Due to the second wave of Covid-19 and the alarming rise in cases, Team #Virata Parvam has decided to postpone the movie release from 30th April. The new release date will be announced soon. Please mask up and stay safe."



Meanwhile, check out the teaser of the Virata Parvam movie:

Happy to launch #VirataParvamTeaser.



It looks raw and realistic. Great storytelling by @venuudugulafilm. My best wishes to @RanaDaggubati and @Sai_Pallavi92.

Good luck to the entire team @SLVCinemasOffl @SureshProdns. https://t.co/hkcQInKwQz — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 18, 2021

Set in the backdrop of the Maoist movement, this movie will roll us back to the 1990s of Andhra state and show us the fight of the Maoist leader Rana. It starts off with powerful dialogue of Rana where he is questioning the rights of normal people and the corruption of the leaders. Next, comes the natural beauty Sai Pallavi where she is seen fallen in love with Rana without even seeing him. She becomes the fan of his poetry and goes in search of him. The last dialogue of Sai Pallavi raises the intensity of the teaser and makes her look classy in the village girl avatar.

'Virata Parvam' movie is being directed by Venu Udugula and has Sai Pallavi as the lead actress. This movie is produced by D. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri under Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas and Suresh Productions banner.

The movie is inspired and made based on the true events that took place in 1990s. Rana is essaying the role of Comrade Ravanna and Sai Pallavi will be seen as his admirer named Vennala. Thus, it is going to be a beautiful love story with the backdrop of the Comrade movement. Along with Rana and Sai Pallavi, even Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in roped in to play important roles.