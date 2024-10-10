Live
- Sports Ministry invites comments on Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024
- Ratan Tata's legacy was giving back to society: Ex-director of Tata Medical Center
- Delhi HC junks plea against demolition of Shiv Mandir
- Cambodian PM urges to maintain multilateral trading system in speech at ASEAN Summits
- 1st Test: Brook, Root's record-breaking stand puts England in sight of big win over Pakistan
- Viswam is A Perfect Blend of Action and Emotion: Venu Donepudi
- Telangana Celebrates Bathukamma with Grandeur; Festivities Light Up Hyderabad's Tank Bund
- Latvia to ban cellphones in elementary schools
- MP: Bilkhiriya Kalan residents reap benefits of Jal Jeevan Mission scheme
- MP govt preparing training guide for growth of school children
Rana launches FL &title of 'Khel Khatam Darwajaa Bandh'
Vedaansh Creative Works is a production company that has impressed audiences with diverse films like "Dear Megha" and "Bhaag Saale." Arjun Dasyan, the passionate producer behind the company, is currently working on their fourth film, titled "Khel Khatam Darwajaa Bandh."
The film stars talented actors Rahul Vijay and Neha Panday in lead roles. Today, versatile actor Rana Daggubati unveiled the first look and title of the movie, describing the title as both interesting and impressive, and extending his best wishes to the team.
The first look impressed everyone."Khel Khatam Darwajaa Bandh" promises to be a hilarious fun ride, directed by debutant Ashok Reddy Kadadori. The makers will be revealing more details about the film soon.
