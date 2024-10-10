Rana launches FL &title of 'Khel Khatam Darwajaa Bandh'

Vedaansh Creative Works is a production company that has impressed audiences with diverse films like "Dear Megha" and "Bhaag Saale." Arjun Dasyan, the passionate producer behind the company, is currently working on their fourth film, titled "Khel Khatam Darwajaa Bandh."

The film stars talented actors Rahul Vijay and Neha Panday in lead roles. Today, versatile actor Rana Daggubati unveiled the first look and title of the movie, describing the title as both interesting and impressive, and extending his best wishes to the team.

The first look impressed everyone."Khel Khatam Darwajaa Bandh" promises to be a hilarious fun ride, directed by debutant Ashok Reddy Kadadori. The makers will be revealing more details about the film soon.

