Rana – Miheeka Wedding: Tollywood Beauty Samantha Arrives At The Venue

The whole social media is busy with Rana and Miheeka's wedding pics… Starting from their pre-wedding festivities to the venue pics, all the netizens are excited to witness our dear Bhalladeva in the bridegroom avatar. We have already seen cute doll Miheeka acing her traditional fashion game in her Haldi and Mehndi pics…

It's just a few minutes left for Rana's wedding… Guests started arriving at Ramanaidu Studio where the wedding will take place. As said only 30 guests are invited, the wedding will take place amidst the close knits of Miheeka and Rana family members.

Well, look at Samantha who is looking beautiful and is seen arriving at the venue…

Telugu Filmnagar media is all busy in clicking the pics near the venue… Samantha is seen arriving in a car and is seen in a green saree with matching choker and jhumkis. Although her full look is not revealed, she is looking beautiful in the bun hairdo and on-point makeup.



Speaking about the wedding venue, it is totally a water-proof one… One of the relatives of Miheeka told to media that, "Miheeka and her mother are event planners themselves so they have been extremely thorough in the prep. They have made sure the entire wedding venue is waterproof so that even if it rains, it will not affect the festivities in any way."