Rana with Sukumar's associate?

Tollywood: Rana Daggubati has postponed the shoot of his next film Hiranyakashyapa with Gunasekhar. Rana is currently working on the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. There are reports that he will be seen in the Drishyam 2 remake and we hear that he signed another interesting film.

Going by the reports, Rana has signed a film with a new director Venky, one of the former associates of director Sukumar. Sukumar already launched his associate Buchi Babu Sana as a director and now he is planning to do another film. Already, Rana worked in Na Ishtam, made by Prakash, a former associate of Sukumar.

Rana Daggubati also has a couple of other projects in hand and he is undecided about which film to be taken on to the sets first. Rana also awaits the release of the film Aranya this month. More details about the project will come out soon.