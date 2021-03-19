Rang De Trailer: It’s A Complete Family Entertainer With A Mix Of Laughter And Emotional Elements

As the release date is nearing, Tollywood's young hero Nithiin has dropped the trailer of his upcoming movie 'Rang De'. Being a family entertainer, it deals with how Nithiin deals with Keerthy Suresh's who keeps on irritating him with her over smartness. It was just a couple of days ago, the makers have unveiled the lyrical video of the "ChusiNerchukoku…" song which is an apt one to describe the plot of this movie.

Here it is, the fun-packed #RangDeTrailer









Experience the colorful #RangDeOn26thMarch in theatres

Speaking about the trailer, it starts off with Nithiin's childhood, he thinks of a friend and here enters the Keerthy Suresh. From then her torture stars off… As he is average in the studies, her parents compare him with Keerthy who is a topper. Then suddenly, they both get married after Keerthy turns pregnant. After the glimpses of comedy scenes, we can witness the emotional drama between the lead actors. Nithiin tries to get back his lady love after getting separated.

Here is the lyrical song "ChusiNerchukoku…" from 'Rang De' movie… Have a look!

The Youth Anthem is here to stay #ChoosiNerchukoku Lyrical Video Out Now!

The song is all about how parents compare their children with others… Nithiin vents out his frustration through this song and thus it got easily connected to the audience. This song is crooned by David Simon and has lyrics by Shreemani. Even Devi Sri Prasad's best composition made the song the best party number of the season.

Rang De movie is being directed by VenkyAtluri and is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner. It has Naresh, Kausalya, Rohini, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Vineeth, Satyam Rajesh, AbhinavGomatam, Suhas and Gayathri Raguram in other prominent roles.

This movie will hit the theatres on 26th March, 2021…Next Nithiin will next be busy with the Hindi movie 'Andhadhun's' remake.