‘Rangabali’ entertaining audience in OTT; holding top position on the Netflix India chart
Highlights
Young and talented Telugu actor Naga Shaurya recent outing “Rangabali,” directed by Pawan Basamseti garnered decent result in theatres. The movie also featured Yukti Thareja as the female lead.
Recently, “Rangabali” is available on Netflix, and surprisingly, it’s holding the No. 1 position on the Netflix India charts for the past week. People watching it on OTT platform are enjoying the mix of romance, action, and comedy in the movie.
The film was produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas. It includes well-known actors like Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, Kalyani Natarajan, Sapthagiri, Satya, Brahmaji, Rajkumar Kasireddy, and Goparaju Ramana. Pawan Ch is the composer of the movie’s music.
