Rao Ramesh gets a shocking pay for Nayattu remake!

Rao Ramesh is undoubtedly one of the star character artists in the film industry. Be it a supporting role or a villain role, Rao Ramesh can pull off any challenging role with ease. This is also one of the reasons why the actor is considered to be one of the highest-paid artists in the industry.

Rao Ramesh is currently busy playing a crucial role in the much-awaited Telugu remake of the Malayalam super hit film 'Naayattu' featuring Anjali and Sree Vishnu in the lead roles.

According to the latest buzz, Rao Ramesh will be taking a hefty paycheck of 1.5 crores for this film. This is highest for any actor considering the number of days he will have to allocate for the project.

Karuna Kumar of Palasa fame is helming this project. Geetha Arts will bankroll the project in Telugu. More details will be out soon.