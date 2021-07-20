Rashmika beats Kajal!

Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna who marked her Tollywood debut with 'Chalo' soon became one of the most happening actresses in the industry. The actress who has been tasting back-to-back hits in Telugu has some interesting projects in her pipeline. She has now become the most followed South Indian actress on Instagram with a huge 19.2 million followers.

Initially, Kajal Agarwal helmed this record but the 'Dear Comrade' actress has replaced Kajal Aggarwal.

On the film front, Rashmika Mandanna is currently busy with a bunch of projects not only in Tollywood but also in Bollywood.

On the other hand, Kajal is also equally busy with interesting films. She is currently filming Uma in Kolkata. Her next biggie in Telugu is Acharya, with Chiranjeevi. Kajal is also waiting for the release of her Tamil film Paris Paris.

