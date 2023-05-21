Rashmika breaks silence on ‘Sri Valli’ controversy

While participating in the Telugu promotions of “Farhana,” actress Aishwarya Rajesh has asked as to what kind of roles she prefers to do in Telugu. Aishwarya replied she would do roles like Srivalli in “Pushpa.” This statement was misinterpreted by a few, and it was written that Aishwarya criticized Rashmika.



So Aishwarya gave an official statement clarifying that she just cited an example and didn’t mean to disrespect Rashmika. The National Crush has now replied to Aishwarya’s note in an endearing manner. Rashmika wrote that she understood what Aishwarya meant and added that she has nothing but great admiration for the “Farhana” actress.

Fans are loving this beautiful camaraderie between both actresses. On the professional front, Aishwarya Rajesh is now part of multiple projects, including “Dhruva Natchathiram,” “Mohandas,” “Theera Kadhal,” and “Ajayante Randam Moshanam.” On the other hand, Rashmika is currently acting in the films “Pushpa 2,” “Animal,” and “Rainbow.”