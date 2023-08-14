Rashmika comes on board for ‘D51’

Following the massive success of “Sir,” Dhanush has teamed up with Sekhar Kammula for a new Telugu movie, tentatively titled “D 51.” This recent announcement has once again caught the attention of the audience.

The makers have officially revealed that the national crush Rashmika Mandanna will be romancing the “Maari” actor in the film. This marks Rashmika Mandanna’s first collaboration with Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula.

Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao are bankrolling this exciting project under the banner of SreeVenkateswara Cinemas LLP (A Unit Of Asian Group), along with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. Sonali Narang will present the movie.

Sekhar Kammula is set to present Dhanush in an unprecedented role. The team is also in discussions with several notable figures to join this prestigious project.







