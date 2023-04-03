Rashmika Mandanna Teams Up With Dev Mohan For Their Next ‘Rainbow’

Tollywood's ace actress Rashmika Mandanna is in the best phase of her career. She is presently busy with Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Venky Kudumula & Nithiin's untitled. All of them being the most-awaited ones, Rashmika's career is at peaks. Well, she also danced her best yesterday at NMACC 2023 event and treated her fans with glamorous appeals. Off late, she announced her new movie 'Rainbow' with Shaakuntalam lead actor Dev Mohan. The makers dropped the title poster on social media and shared this big news…



Along with sharing the title poster, they also wrote, "Today marks the start of a colourful journey. Join us as we bring the world of #Rainbow to life! @iamRashmika @ActorDevMohan @bhaskaran_dop @justin_tunes @thamizh_editor #Banglan @sivadigitalart @Shantharuban87 @prabhu_sr #RainbowFilm #RainbowPooja".

The movie has Dev Mohan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and it will be directed by Shantharuban. This love tale will be produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner.

Rainbow movie is also launched officially today and the pooja ceremony was held in Hyderabad. Being a Telugu/Tamil bilingual, it is a female-centric entertainer. Ace producers Suresh Babu and Allu Aravind handed over the scripts and switched on the camera while Amala Akkineni sounded the clap. All the pics are beautiful and the event went on in a gala manner with the presence of main cast and crew of this movie.

Rashmika Mandanna also shared the title poster on her Twitter page and wrote, "#Rainbow… The different colours of life.

This is extremely special to me…

I hope I have all of your blessings and love…

And I really hope and pray that this becomes your next favourite characters of mine…".

Even music director Justin Prabhakaran also shared his happiness by jotting down, "My next #Rainbow. Today marks the start of a colourful journey. Join us as we bring the world of #Rainbow to life!"

The launch ceremony was held in Hyderabad today and further details of the cast and crew will be announced soon!