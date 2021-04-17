Rashmika to join Ram Charan for the crazy project?

After RRR, Ram Charan will be joining hands with Shankar for a pan-Indian project. The film is expected to start shooting from July this year and the film releases next year. There are speculations that Charan will be seen in the role of a Chief Minister in this political thriller.



Now, the latest grapevine is Rashmika Mandanna will be playing female lead as of now but nothing has been finalized. Rashmika will essay the role of a journalist in the film if the actress signs the project.

Shankar is currently finalizing the cast and crew members for the project. Thaman will compose the music and background score for this untitled film.

Dil Raju is bankrolling this interesting project. More details will be announced production team officially.