Rashmikasparks buzz on Grazia cover page

Rashmika Mandanna is back in the spotlight, not just for her upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule, but also for gracing the cover of Grazia magazine with her striking fashion choices. The actress, who recently wrapped up dubbing for her much-anticipated role, has set social media abuzz with her latest photoshoot.

Styled to perfection, Rashmika showcases a series of bold and glamorous looks. One of her standout ensembles features a daring black shirt with dramatic puffed sleeves, paired with sheer black stockings and silver heels, exuding a fierce yet sophisticated vibe. In another captivating look, she stuns in a chic blue low-neck crop top, while a sizzling red outfit highlights her versatility and fashion prowess.

With Pushpa 2: The Rule slated for release on December 5, fans are eagerly awaiting Rashmika’s return as Srivalli alongside Allu Arjun’s iconic character. Adding to the excitement, rumors are swirling that Rashmika might join Allu Arjun on the popular talk show NBK Unstoppable, further heightening the buzz surrounding the film's release.

As Rashmika continues to turn heads with her fashion-forward looks and cinematic projects, she remains one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. Fans are counting down the days to witness her much-anticipated performance in Pushpa 2, making this release season one of the most thrilling yet.































