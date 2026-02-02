‘Rattatataav’ brings the funky vibe alive as film’s second single drops

The makers of the upcoming entertainer FUNKY have unveiled its second single, Rattatataav, and the high-energy track is already creating a strong buzz among music lovers. Composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, the song carries his trademark mass appeal, blending pulsating beats with a celebratory rhythm that delivers an instant adrenaline rush. Ram Miriyala’s spirited vocals add power to the number, while Dev Pawar’s lively and relatable lyrics enhance its fun quotient, making Rattatataav a song designed for repeat listens.

Visually, the track is equally engaging, with lead actors Vishwak Sen and Kayani Lohar sharing vibrant on-screen chemistry. Their youthful energy, paired with colourful visuals and dynamic choreography, gives the song a refreshing appeal that resonates strongly with younger audiences. The overall presentation complements the song’s upbeat tone, turning it into a complete audio-visual treat.

The release of Rattatataav follows the success of the film’s first single, Dheere Dheere, which became a chart-topping melody and set the bar high for the album. With the second single maintaining the momentum, expectations around the FUNKY soundtrack continue to rise. Adding to the excitement, the film’s teaser has already hinted at a laugh-filled entertainer packed with quirky moments and non-stop humour.

Director KV Anudeep, known for his signature brand of comedy, returns with a promise of an even bigger and more outrageous cinematic experience. Music director Bheems Ceciroleo once again proves his ability to deliver foot-tapping numbers that elevate the narrative. Produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting, FUNKY is slated for a theatrical release on February 13, 2026, positioning it as a festive entertainer for the Valentine’s Day weekend.