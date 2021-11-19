Ravi Teja becomes the busiest actor in town

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja whose recent outing 'Krack' turned out to be the biggest blockbuster at the box office has three projects in his pipeline at the moment which are at various stages of production.

Ravi Teja has already announced that his next film will be 'Khiladi'. Touted to be an action drama, the film is likely to hit the theatres in February 2022. Also, 'Rama Rao On Duty' under the direction of Sharath Mandwa is expected to have a late summer release next year.

The shooting of both these movies is already completed. Interestingly, Raviteja has kick-started the shooting of another film titled 'Dhamaka'. Being directed by Trinadh Rao Nakkina, the shooting of the film is currently going on. Billed to be a family entertainer, the movie is gearing up for a grand release for Dussehra or Diwali next year.

Raviteja also has a Pan Indian movie title "Tiger Nageswara Rao" in his pipeline which might hit the silver screens in 2023. Regardless of his market, Ravi Teja has been busy wrapping up back-to-back movies and is also demanding a huge paycheck of 10 to 12 crores per film.