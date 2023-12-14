Live
Just In
Ravi Teja, Harish Shankar collaborates for the third time
The Magical Mass Combo is back as Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and blockbuster director Harish Shankar will be joining forces for the third time for an entertainer to be produced by popular producer TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory. Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer.
While it was Ravi Teja who introduced Harish Shankar as a director, it was Harish who gave the Mass Maharaja tag to Ravi Teja. On the other hand, Ravi Teja’s previous movie “Dhamaka” under People Media Factory was a smashing hit. So, this mass combo promises an out and out entertainer.
The yet-to-be-titled movie has been announced officially. Harish Shankar is known for presenting his heroes in the maassiest avatars and his last movie with Ravi Teja- Mirapakay was a blockbuster. Fans, masses, and movie buffs are waiting keenly for a film in this combination, and this will be an immediate project for both the star and the director.