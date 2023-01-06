  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Ravi Teja's Blockbuster 'Dhamaka' Mints Rs. 100 Crores Gross

Ravi Tejas Blockbuster Dhamaka Mints Rs. 100 Crores Gross
x
Highlights

With the release of Dhamaka, Tollywood has seen yet another massive success. The film's director is Thrinadha Rao Nakkina, and its lead actors are...

With the release of Dhamaka, Tollywood has seen yet another massive success. The film's director is Thrinadha Rao Nakkina, and its lead actors are Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and PelliSandaD fame Sreeleela.

Now, the most recent news is that by the end of its 14th day, the movie's global gross has surpassed Rs. 100 crores, which is an amazing feat by Mass Maharaja after the disaster of Ramarao On Duty at the Box Office. The creators announced the news through a brand-new poster.

Rao Ramesh, Sachin Khedekar, Ali, Tanikella Bharani, and other notable actors also appear in Dhamaka in significant roles. This film, which People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts made. Prasanna Kumar Bezawada wrote the story, screenplay, and dialogue for the movie. Karthik Gattamneni handled the cinematography. Prawin Pudi dealt with the editing. Sri Nagendra Tangala headed the art direction.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X