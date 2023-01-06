Ravi Teja's Blockbuster 'Dhamaka' Mints Rs. 100 Crores Gross

With the release of Dhamaka, Tollywood has seen yet another massive success. The film's director is Thrinadha Rao Nakkina, and its lead actors are Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and PelliSandaD fame Sreeleela.

Now, the most recent news is that by the end of its 14th day, the movie's global gross has surpassed Rs. 100 crores, which is an amazing feat by Mass Maharaja after the disaster of Ramarao On Duty at the Box Office. The creators announced the news through a brand-new poster.

Rao Ramesh, Sachin Khedekar, Ali, Tanikella Bharani, and other notable actors also appear in Dhamaka in significant roles. This film, which People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts made. Prasanna Kumar Bezawada wrote the story, screenplay, and dialogue for the movie. Karthik Gattamneni handled the cinematography. Prawin Pudi dealt with the editing. Sri Nagendra Tangala headed the art direction.