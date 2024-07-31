Ravi Teja’s ‘Mr. Bachchan’: Bhagyashree Borse Wins Hearts with Her Telugu Dubbing Debut

Tollywood is home to numerous talented heroines, but very few can claim the achievement of dubbing their own characters. Even veteran actresses in the Telugu film industry often rely on dubbing artists for their roles. However, glamorous heroine Bhagyashree Borse has surprised everyone by dubbing her own lines in her very first Telugu film, 'Mr. Bachchan'.

'Mr. Bachchan', starring Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and directed by the mass blockbuster director Harish Shankar, is one of the most anticipated films in Tollywood. With Bhagyashree Borse from Pune playing the lead heroine, the film promises to deliver ultimate entertainment to the Telugu audience. The songs, show reel, and teaser released so far have received tremendous response, creating a huge buzz around the movie.

Bhagyashree Borse, hailing from Pune, Maharashtra, has recently completed dubbing her own character in Telugu. Despite Telugu not being her mother tongue, Bhagyashree learned the language with determination and dubbed her own lines, showcasing her dedication and professionalism. This remarkable feat has earned her widespread appreciation and admiration, especially considering many established actresses have not achieved this milestone.

In the teaser and the songs 'Sitar' and 'Reppal Double,' Bhagyashree's captivating screen presence has already mesmerized audiences. Her photos have gone viral, further fueling the excitement surrounding her debut. Bhagyashree is being hailed as Tollywood's upcoming sensation, and the audience eagerly awaits her performance on the big screen.

Initially excelling as a model, Bhagyashree made her cinematic debut in the Hindi film 'Yaariyan 2' in 2023. Now, she is making her mark in Tollywood with 'Mr. Bachchan' and is also set to appear alongside Vijay Devarakonda in the highly anticipated VD12.

Produced by TG Vishwaprasad under the People Media Factory banner, 'Mr. Bachchan' boasts a stellar cast including Ravi Teja, Bhagyashree Borse, senior hero Jagapathi Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Viva Harsha, and Nellore Sudarshan. The film is co-produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla, with music by Mickey J Meyer, cinematography by Ayananka Bose, production design by Brahma Kadali, and editing by Ujwal Kulkarni.

'Mr. Bachchan' is set to hit theaters on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day, promising a treat for Telugu cinema lovers.