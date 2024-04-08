Ravi Teja’s ‘Mr Bachchan’ team unveils Jagapathi Babu’s intriguing character poster

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is all set to grace the silver screen once again in the upcoming film "Mr. Bachchan," directed by the master of mass entertainers, Harish Shankar. Adding to the excitement, the makers recently revealed a captivating character poster featuring the versatile actor Jagapathi Babu, who plays a pivotal role in the film.

In the intriguing poster, Jagapathi Babu is portrayed in an intense old-age avatar, exuding a sense of gravitas as he holds a chess piece, hinting at strategic depth in his character. His serious gaze promises a compelling performance, setting the stage for an electrifying on-screen dynamic with Ravi Teja. Fans are eager to witness the chemistry between these two powerhouse actors.

With 80% of the production work already completed, the team behind "Mr. Bachchan" is diligently working to wrap up the remaining tasks swiftly. The film, carrying the tagline "Naam Tho Suna Hoga," is generating buzz among audiences, who are eagerly anticipating its release.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the esteemed banner of People Media Factory, in association with co-producer Vivek Kuchibhotla, "Mr. Bachchan" promises to be a cinematic treat for fans of action-packed entertainers. Bhagyashri Borse joins the cast as the female lead, adding to the film's allure.

As the anticipation mounts and the release date draws near, "Mr Bachchan" is poised to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline, stellar performances, and high-octane action sequences.



