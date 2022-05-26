Ravi Teja’s Ramarao On Duty Release Date Gets Postponed

Tollywood's ace actor and Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is in full form and is having a couple of interesting movies in his kitty. After the blockbuster hit of the Khiladi movie, he signed a few other movies too and is now busy wrapping them. His next movie Ramarao On Duty was scheduled to release in June but due to a delay in the post-production works, the makers of this movie postponed the release date! They announced this big news through social media and also stated that the new release date will be announced soon!



This post reads, "To bring the BEST and the MASSIEST output on the Big Screens, the post production of #RamaraoOnDuty is being done with extra efforts and care. Hence the release of #RamaraoOnDuty stands postponed and would not be releasing on June 17th. A new release date will be announced soon".

Ramarao On Duty movie will showcase Ravi Teja as 'Mandal Revenue Officer and Assistant Collector'. He will look in a Government officer's post and will be seen working for the betterment of the people.

Along with Ravi Teja even Majili fame Divyasha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Sree, Tanikella Bharani and Surekha Vani will be seen in other important roles in this movie.

This Sarath Mandava's directorial is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks banners. Venu Thottempudi is also part of this most-awaited movie and he is back to the big screens after 9 long years. He was last seen in the Ramachari movie and then took a long break…

Along with this movie, Ravi Teja is also busy working for Dhamaka, Ravanasura, Tiger Nageswara Rao and Waltair Veerayya movies. Ravanasura movie is being helmed by young filmmaker Sudheer Varma and is bankrolled by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners.

Coming to the Dhamaka movie, it is directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and is produced under the People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. After wrapping up these movies, he will begin the shooting for the Tiger Nageswara Rao movie! This is the biopic of a notorious thief in the 1970s. It will be bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under his home banner Abhishek Arts banner in association with Tej Narayan.

Earlier Ramarao On Duty was scheduled to release on 17th June, 2022 but now the movie is postponed and the new release date will be unveiled soon!