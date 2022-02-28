Ravi Teja's Ramarao On Duty Teaser Will Be Out On This Date

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is all set to entertain his fans with a couple of movies this year. Out of Dhamaka, Ravanasura, Tiger Nageswara Rao presently Ramarao On Duty movie is creating noise on social media as the makers announced the teaser release date on social media and treated the netizens…

Even Ravi Teja also shared the new poster of this movie and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Ravi Teja looked awesome in this poster holding a terrific pose in an action sequence. He is seen fighting with a goon and looked handsome in a black shirt. The teaser of this movie will be out on tomorrow i.e on 1st March, 2022.

Along with Ravi Teja even Majili fame Divyasha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Sree, Tanikella Bharani and Surekha Vani will be seen in other important roles.

Being Sarath Mandava's directorial, Ramarao On Duty movie is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks banners.

Well, according to the sources, this is a unique thriller that is inspired by true incidents. It will showcase Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in a never-seen-before avatar and makes him essay a complete different role! The last song is being shot at RFC. Thus, Ramarao On Duty movie will now be released either on 25th March, 2022 or on 15th April, 2022!

As said, Ravi Teja is busy with a couple of movies, he will be next seen in Ravanasura, Dhamaka and Tiger Nageswara Rao movies. Ravanasura movie is being helmed by young filmmaker Sudheer Varma and is bankrolled by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners.