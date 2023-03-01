Ravi Teja's Ravanasura Teaser Will Be Unveiled On This Date

Tollywood's ace actor Ravi Teja is lined-up with a couple of interesting movies. He will next be seen in action entertainer Ravanasura and Tiger Nageswara Rao movies. As the release date of Ravanasura is nearing, the makers dropped a new motion poster and unveiled the teaser launch date. Being made with unique concept, there are many expectations on it.

Even Ravi Teja also shared the new poster and treated his fans by announcing the teaser launch date of Ravanasura… Take a look!

#Ravanasura Teaser on March 6th at 10:08 AM 😎 pic.twitter.com/y1qRdBH3Lc — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) March 1, 2023

Along with sharing the promo, he also wrote, "#Ravanasura Teaser on March 6th at 10:08 AM".

Casting Details of Ravanasura:

• Ravi Teja

• Sushanth

• Jayaram

• Anu Emmanuel

• Megha Akash

• Faria Abdullah

• Daksha Nagarkar

• Pujita Ponnada

• Rao Ramesh

• Murali Sharma

• Sampath Raj

Ravanasura movie is helmed by young filmmaker Sudheer Varma and is bankrolled by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners. Well, Sushant will be seen as Ram role while Ravi Teja will be seen as Ravanasura. Even the caption, "Heroes Don't Exist" also upped the excitement on the movie! Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar and Megha Akash are the other lead actors of this movie. It will hit the theatres on 7th April, 2023!

Ravi Teja is also part of Tiger Nageswara Rao movie and it is being directed by Vamsee and bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under his home banner Abhishek Arts banner in association with Tej Narayan. GV Prakash will tune the songs and R Madhie will handle the cinematography field. Speaking about Tiger Nageswara Rao, he was a notorious thief in the 1970s. He is called as 'Tiger' as he escaped from the Chennai Prison with his amazing plan and awestruck the Police officers.