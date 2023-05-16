Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao’s First Look Poster Will Be Unveiled On This Date

Tollywood’s Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of the Dussehra festival. Being the biopic of notorious thief Nageswara Rao, there are many expectations on it and the earlier released pre-look motion poster and made all his fans turn excited. Off late, the makers dropped exciting news by unveiling the launch of the first look poster. It will be launched on 24th May and guess what the poster will be unveiled in 5 different languages by 5 superstars.

Along with sharing the announcement video, they also wrote, “5 SUPERSTARS from 5 LANGUAGES are coming together to introduce #TigerNageswaraRao to the world. First Look on May 24th #TNRFirstLookOnMay24”.

Speaking about Tiger Naheswara Rao movie, Bollywood’s young actress Nupur Sanon is essaying the lead actress role in this movie. This film is being directed by Vamsee and it will be bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under his home banner Abhishek Arts banner in association with Tej Narayan. GV Prakash will tune the songs and R Madhie will handle the cinematography field. Speaking about Tiger Nageswara Rao, he was a notorious thief in the 1970s. He is called as 'Tiger' as he escaped from the Chennai Prison with his amazing plan and awestruck the Police officers. Well, Bollywood’s ace actress Anupam Kher is also essaying a prominent role in this movie. Even senior actress Renu Desai is also making her comeback with this movie… She is essaying the role of Hemalatha Lavanam who was a social worker who protested against un-touchability and the imbalance in the social system.

Tiger Nageswara Rao movie will hit the theatres on 20th October, 2023!