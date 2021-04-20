Top
Ravipudi to direct Ram before Mahesh?

Ram Pothineni
Ram Pothineni and Anil Ravipudi

Tollywood: Young hero Ram Pothineni was supposed to team up with director Anil Ravipudi, for the film Raja The Great. Unfortunately, the film did not happen and the director moved on with the project and got Ravi Teja on board. Now, the reports in the film nagar reveal to us that Ram is in talks with Ravipudi for a film.

Ravipudi is busy with F3 now and he recently met Ram to narrate a story. Ram is said to have liked the story and is ready to work with him. Ram is working on a film with Linguswamy now. After wrapping this, the new project in discussions might hit the floors.

Anil Ravipudi is also in talks with Mahesh Babu but he will do a film with Ram first. The industry buzz says that Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi will produce the film jointly under Shine Screens production house. Stay tuned to us for the official announcement on the same.

