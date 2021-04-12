Real test for Vakeel Saab from today

Tollywood: Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is currently performing well at the box-office. Venu Sriram directed the film and it is his third film in his career. The actor's fans are celebrating Pawan Kalyan's comeback to Tollywood, after 3 years. Whatever it may be, the film has become a big hit and the collections prove the same.

However, the film managed to pull crowds during the weekend. The film witnessed heavy foot-falls on the first three days of the release. But, the real test begins today for the film. Since it is a week day today, we have to see if the film can have a hold at the box-office.

Any film has to survive the weekdays to emerge as the real winner at the box-office. For Vakeel Saab, it is very important to survive the week start. With Ugadi and Ambedkar Jayanthi holidays, the film could get benefited but if it passes the Monday test, things will be amazing for the movie.