The latest film "Writer Padmabhushan," which was released in theaters yesterday, has been receiving a tremendous response from audiences worldwide. The film features Suhas and Tina Shilparaj in the lead roles and has received much recognition for its well-crafted story and powerful performances by the actors. The film has been making waves since its release and has become the talk of the town in no time.

The film's positive reception has resulted in extra screens being added globally to cater to the high demand from the viewers. The small-budget movie has surpassed expectations and is expected to perform exceptionally well at the box office this weekend. The collections are expected to be impressive, and the film has already set the bar high for upcoming releases.



In addition to the lead actors, the film also features some of the best supporting cast members including Ashish Vidyarthi, Rohini Molleti, Gouri Priya Reddy, Goparaju, and others who have played significant roles in the film. The film has been produced by two well-known production houses, Chai Bisket Films and Lahari Films, who have collaborated to bring this masterpiece to life.



The music in the film has also received high praise, with Shekar Chandra and Kalyan Nayak being credited as the music directors. The music has added an extra layer of emotion to the film and has been a major contributing factor to its success.



In conclusion, "Writer Padmabhushan" is a must-watch film for movie lovers everywhere and is set to leave a lasting impact on audiences. The film's solid responses from viewers, impressive collections, and talented cast members make it a film not to be missed.